How to watch Pacers vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Indiana

Current Records: Dallas 30-19; Indiana 31-18

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. The Pacers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Dallas at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.

Indiana came up short against the New York Knicks on Saturday, falling 92-85. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Indiana to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (25 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and carried off a 123-100 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 97-72 advantage. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and point guard Jalen Brunson were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 27 points and eight assists.

Indiana is now 31-18 while Dallas sits at 30-19. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.60%. Dallas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 116.4 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Pacers are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Dallas both have four wins in their last eight games.