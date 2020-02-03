How to watch Pacers vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Indiana
Current Records: Dallas 30-19; Indiana 31-18
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. The Pacers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Dallas at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a loss.
Indiana came up short against the New York Knicks on Saturday, falling 92-85. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Indiana to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the contest. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (25 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday and carried off a 123-100 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 97-72 advantage. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith and point guard Jalen Brunson were among the main playmakers for Dallas as the former had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 27 points and eight assists.
Indiana is now 31-18 while Dallas sits at 30-19. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers come into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.60%. Dallas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 116.4 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Pacers are a 5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana and Dallas both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Indiana 101
- Jan 19, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 26, 2018 - Dallas 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Dec 27, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 09, 2016 - Dallas 111 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Indiana 130 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 12, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Dallas 81
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell: Zion could still win ROY
Also, will the 76ers have home-court advantage in the playoffs? Are the Bucks getting enough...
-
NBA trade deadline: Updating rumors
The Feb. 6 trade deadline is just three days away and the rumor mill is starting to heat up
-
NBA DFS strategy, Feb. 3 picks, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: Rockets exploring Capela trade
Houston is looking into three-team deals and would like to get back a wing and a center
-
NBA All-Star Weekend participant tracker
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
-
Clippers vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Clippers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition