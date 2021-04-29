Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Indiana

Current Records: Brooklyn 42-20; Indiana 29-32

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 18 of 2019. Indiana's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET April 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Indiana as they lost 133-112 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Indiana was down 113-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Oshae Brissett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to five blocks.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 116-103. The Nets' power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 21 of their 29 home games.

Indiana is now 29-32 while Brooklyn sits at 42-20. Brooklyn is 27-14 after wins this year, and Indiana is 16-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.