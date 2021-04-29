Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Indiana
Current Records: Brooklyn 42-20; Indiana 29-32
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 18 of 2019. Indiana's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET April 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Indiana as they lost 133-112 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Indiana was down 113-78 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Oshae Brissett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards in addition to five blocks.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 116-103. The Nets' power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 21 of their 29 home games.
Indiana is now 29-32 while Brooklyn sits at 42-20. Brooklyn is 27-14 after wins this year, and Indiana is 16-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 17, 2021 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Feb 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Feb 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 18, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131
- Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110
- Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97