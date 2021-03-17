Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Indiana
Current Records: Brooklyn 27-13; Indiana 17-21
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.3 points per matchup. They will take on the Indiana Pacers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Brooklyn won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks on Monday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 victory. It was another big night for Brooklyn's point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 34 points.
Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 121-106 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 24 points in addition to six rebounds.
Brooklyn is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 147-135. In other words, don't count the Pacers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
