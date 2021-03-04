Who's Playing
Denver @ Indiana
Current Records: Denver 20-15; Indiana 16-18
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday Indiana sidestepped the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 114-111 win. Point guard T.J. McConnell was the offensive standout of the contest for the Pacers, dropping a triple-double on 16 points, 13 dimes, and ten steals. That's McConnell's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Denver took their game on the road on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 128-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Nuggets had established a 99-80 advantage. It was another big night for their center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 assists, and ten rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
Indiana beat Denver 115-107 when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Will Indiana repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won six out of their last ten games against Indiana.
