Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Indiana

Current Records: New Orleans 8-12; Indiana 12-10

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will look to defend their home court Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Pacers will be looking to right the ship.

A win for Indiana just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 130-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana was down 106-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Aaron Holiday had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans took their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a conclusive 123-101 score. The score was close at the half, but New Orleans pulled away in the second half with 75 points. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 28 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana, who are 11-11 against the spread.

Indiana came out on top in a nail-biter against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 118-116. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.