Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Indiana
Current Records: New Orleans 8-12; Indiana 12-10
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will look to defend their home court Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Pacers will be looking to right the ship.
A win for Indiana just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 130-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana was down 106-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Aaron Holiday had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans took their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a conclusive 123-101 score. The score was close at the half, but New Orleans pulled away in the second half with 75 points. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 28 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana, who are 11-11 against the spread.
Indiana came out on top in a nail-biter against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 118-116. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -115
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last 11 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 04, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. New Orleans 116
- Feb 08, 2020 - New Orleans 124 vs. Indiana 117
- Dec 28, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 22, 2019 - Indiana 126 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 04, 2019 - Indiana 109 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 21, 2018 - New Orleans 96 vs. Indiana 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 16, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. New Orleans 95
- Dec 15, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Indiana 95
- Mar 24, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New Orleans 84
- Jan 08, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. New Orleans 86