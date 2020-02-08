How to watch Pacers vs. Pelicans: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Indiana

Current Records: New Orleans 21-31; Indiana 31-21

What to Know

This Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.21 points per contest. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Despite their defensive woes, they strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.13 points per game.

The Pelicans didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 125-119 victory. Small forward Zion Williamson (21 points) was the top scorer for New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, falling 115-106. The top scorer for Indiana was power forward Domantas Sabonis (19 points). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 21-31 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 31-21. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

