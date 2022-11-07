Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Indiana

Current Records: New Orleans 5-4; Indiana 4-5

What to Know

This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.56 points per game. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:45 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Indiana and New Orleans are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

It was a close one, but this past Friday the Pacers sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 101-99 victory. The squad ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and had 22 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-121. Despite the defeat, New Orleans had strong showings from point guard CJ McCollum, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten boards, and shooting guard Herbert Jones, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jones' points were the most he has had all season.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 4-5 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana and New Orleans both have seven wins in their last 14 games.