Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Indiana
Current Records: New Orleans 5-4; Indiana 4-5
What to Know
This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.56 points per game. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:45 p.m. ET Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Indiana and New Orleans are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
It was a close one, but this past Friday the Pacers sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 101-99 victory. The squad ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and had 22 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.
Speaking of close games: New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-121. Despite the defeat, New Orleans had strong showings from point guard CJ McCollum, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten boards, and shooting guard Herbert Jones, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Jones' points were the most he has had all season.
The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 4-5 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 5-4. We'll see if Indiana can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Indiana and New Orleans both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 24, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Indiana 113
- Nov 20, 2021 - Indiana 111 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 05, 2021 - New Orleans 114 vs. Indiana 113
- Jan 04, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. New Orleans 116
- Feb 08, 2020 - New Orleans 124 vs. Indiana 117
- Dec 28, 2019 - New Orleans 120 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 22, 2019 - Indiana 126 vs. New Orleans 111
- Feb 04, 2019 - Indiana 109 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 21, 2018 - New Orleans 96 vs. Indiana 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 16, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. New Orleans 95
- Dec 15, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Indiana 95
- Mar 24, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New Orleans 84
- Jan 08, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. New Orleans 86