Who's Playing
Detroit @ Indiana
Current Records: Detroit 18-42; Indiana 27-31
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-116 on Wednesday. Indiana's point guard Malcolm Brogdon did his thing and posted a double-double on 29 points and 15 rebounds along with seven dimes.
Meanwhile, the game between Detroit and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 106-91. One thing holding the Pistons back was the mediocre play of point guard Killian Hayes, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Pacers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Detroit in the teams' previous meeting in March, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. Will Indiana repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Detroit.
