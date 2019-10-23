How to watch Pacers vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Last Season Records: Indiana 48-34; Detroit 41-41
What to Know
Detroit and Indiana are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Detroit is coming off of a 41-41 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Milwaukee in a four-game sweep. Likewise, Indiana is in much the same position after losing to Boston in a four-game sweep in the first round of the playoffs following a 48-34 regular season.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, Indiana was fourth best in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.50%. We'll see if Indiana's 3.50% advantage translates to the new season.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Detroit will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons.
Over/Under: 208
Series History
Indiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
- Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
- Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
- Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
- Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
- Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
- Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
