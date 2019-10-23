How to watch Pacers vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Last Season Records: Indiana 48-34; Detroit 41-41

What to Know

Detroit and Indiana are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Detroit is coming off of a 41-41 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Milwaukee in a four-game sweep. Likewise, Indiana is in much the same position after losing to Boston in a four-game sweep in the first round of the playoffs following a 48-34 regular season.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pistons could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. To make matters even worse for the Pistons, Indiana was fourth best in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.50%. We'll see if Indiana's 3.50% advantage translates to the new season.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Detroit will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.