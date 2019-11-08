How to watch Pacers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Indiana 4-4; Detroit 4-5

What to Know

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Indiana strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 121-106. Indiana's SF Doug McDermott filled up the stat sheet. He had 19 points along with seven rebounds. McDermott didn't help his team much against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the New York Knicks as they made off with a 122-102 win.

The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 4-4 and Detroit to 4-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana are stumbling into the game with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 25.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Indiana, Detroit comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.8. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Pacers in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Pacers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.