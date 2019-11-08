How to watch Pacers vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pacers vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Indiana 4-4; Detroit 4-5
What to Know
A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Indiana strolled past the Washington Wizards with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 121-106. Indiana's SF Doug McDermott filled up the stat sheet. He had 19 points along with seven rebounds. McDermott didn't help his team much against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, everything went Detroit's way against the New York Knicks as they made off with a 122-102 win.
The Pacers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Pacers to 4-4 and Detroit to 4-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana are stumbling into the game with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 25.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Indiana, Detroit comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.8. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Pacers in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Pacers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Indiana have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Detroit.
- Oct 28, 2019 - Detroit 96 vs. Indiana 94
- Oct 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Detroit 89
- Apr 01, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 25, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Indiana 109
- Dec 28, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Detroit 88
- Dec 26, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Indiana 83
- Dec 15, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. Indiana 98
- Nov 17, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Nov 08, 2017 - Detroit 114 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 08, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. Detroit 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 84
- Jan 03, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Detroit 116
- Dec 17, 2016 - Indiana 105 vs. Detroit 90
- Feb 06, 2016 - Indiana 112 vs. Detroit 104
- Jan 02, 2016 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 12, 2015 - Detroit 118 vs. Indiana 96
- Nov 03, 2015 - Indiana 94 vs. Detroit 82
