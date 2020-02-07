How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Indiana

Current Records: Toronto 37-14; Indiana 31-20

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Raptors are cruising in on a 12-game winning streak while Indiana is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Indiana is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. Toronto escaped with a win against Indiana by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-48 deficit. Toronto's point guard Kyle Lowry did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.

The Raptors are now 37-14 while Indiana sits at 31-20. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the matchup with 8.78 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.95

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Indiana.