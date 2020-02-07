How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Indiana
Current Records: Toronto 37-14; Indiana 31-20
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Raptors are cruising in on a 12-game winning streak while Indiana is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Indiana is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. Toronto escaped with a win against Indiana by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-48 deficit. Toronto's point guard Kyle Lowry did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.
The Raptors are now 37-14 while Indiana sits at 31-20. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toronto enters the matchup with 8.78 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Indiana ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.5 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.95
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Toronto have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Indiana.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
-
