How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Indiana
Current Records: Toronto 21-8; Indiana 20-10
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Indiana Pacers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse without much rest after games the previous day. The Raptors are coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
It was close, but Toronto ultimately received the gift of a 110-107 win from a begrudging Dallas squad on Sunday. They were down 86-63 at the end of the third quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.
Meanwhile, Indiana's and the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Indiana was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Indiana got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting Milwaukee an easy 117-89 victory. PG Malcolm Brogdon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-19 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.
Toronto's win lifted them to 21-8 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 20-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto enters the contest with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Pacers rank second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
