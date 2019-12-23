How to watch Pacers vs. Raptors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Indiana

Current Records: Toronto 21-8; Indiana 20-10

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Indiana Pacers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse without much rest after games the previous day. The Raptors are coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

It was close, but Toronto ultimately received the gift of a 110-107 win from a begrudging Dallas squad on Sunday. They were down 86-63 at the end of the third quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.

Meanwhile, Indiana's and the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Indiana was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Indiana got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting Milwaukee an easy 117-89 victory. PG Malcolm Brogdon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-19 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

Toronto's win lifted them to 21-8 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 20-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toronto enters the contest with 8.52 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Pacers rank second in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.