Who's Playing

Toronto @ Indiana

Current Records: Toronto 6-9; Indiana 9-6

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a contest against the Toronto Raptors since Dec. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Indiana's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pacers ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 120-118 win over the Orlando Magic. The top scorers for Indiana were Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (23 points), Center Myles Turner (22 points), and Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb (22 points). Myles Turner has also now had at least three blocks in his past seven games.

Meanwhile, everything went Toronto's way against the Miami Heat this past Friday as they made off with a 101-81 victory. Shooting guard Norman Powell (23 points) and Small forward OG Anunoby (21 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Indiana took a serious blow against the Raptors when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 127-81. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Indiana.