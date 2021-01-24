Who's Playing
Toronto @ Indiana
Current Records: Toronto 6-9; Indiana 9-6
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a contest against the Toronto Raptors since Dec. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Indiana's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pacers ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 120-118 win over the Orlando Magic. The top scorers for Indiana were Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (23 points), Center Myles Turner (22 points), and Shooting guard Jeremy Lamb (22 points). Myles Turner has also now had at least three blocks in his past seven games.
Meanwhile, everything went Toronto's way against the Miami Heat this past Friday as they made off with a 101-81 victory. Shooting guard Norman Powell (23 points) and Small forward OG Anunoby (21 points) were the top scorers for Toronto.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Indiana took a serious blow against the Raptors when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 127-81. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Indiana.
- Feb 23, 2020 - Toronto 127 vs. Indiana 81
- Feb 07, 2020 - Toronto 115 vs. Indiana 106
- Feb 05, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Indiana 118
- Dec 23, 2019 - Indiana 120 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 23, 2019 - Indiana 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 06, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Toronto 99 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 06, 2018 - Toronto 92 vs. Indiana 73
- Mar 15, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99
- Dec 01, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Indiana 115
- Nov 24, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 04, 2017 - Indiana 108 vs. Toronto 90
- Mar 31, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 19, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Indiana 91
- May 01, 2016 - Toronto 89 vs. Indiana 84
- Apr 29, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 26, 2016 - Toronto 102 vs. Indiana 99
- Apr 23, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 83
- Apr 21, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 85
- Apr 18, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Indiana 87
- Apr 16, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Toronto 90
- Apr 08, 2016 - Toronto 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 17, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Indiana 94
- Dec 14, 2015 - Indiana 106 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 28, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Indiana 99