Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Indiana

Current Records: San Antonio 16-11; Indiana 15-14

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Monday.

San Antonio strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 122-110. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-17 deficit. Point guard Dejounte Murray and point guard Derrick White were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists and the latter had 25 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 134-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 36 points, 17 boards, and ten dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds. Sabonis' points were the most he has had all season.

The wins brought the Spurs up to 16-11 and Indiana to 15-14. San Antonio is 9-6 after wins this year, Indiana 6-8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against San Antonio.