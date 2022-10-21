Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Indiana

Current Records: San Antonio 0-1; Indiana 0-1

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Pacers going off at just a 3-point favorite.

Indiana came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 114-107. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Haliburton, who had 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, San Antonio suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.10

Odds

The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against San Antonio.