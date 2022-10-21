Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Indiana
Current Records: San Antonio 0-1; Indiana 0-1
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 21 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Pacers going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Indiana came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 114-107. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Haliburton, who had 26 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, San Antonio suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-47. Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with 3-for-15 shooting.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.10
Odds
The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 13 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Indiana 119 vs. San Antonio 108
- Nov 01, 2021 - Indiana 131 vs. San Antonio 118
- Apr 19, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 03, 2021 - Indiana 139 vs. San Antonio 133
- Mar 02, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Jan 21, 2018 - Indiana 94 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 29, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 01, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Mar 07, 2016 - Indiana 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 21, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Indiana 92