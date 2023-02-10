Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Indiana

Current Records: Phoenix 30-27; Indiana 25-31

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, falling 116-107. A silver lining for the Suns was the play of small forward Josh Okogie, who had 25 points.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 116.93 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.41

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.