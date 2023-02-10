Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Indiana
Current Records: Phoenix 30-27; Indiana 25-31
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Phoenix Suns since March 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 116-111 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and seven boards.
Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, falling 116-107. A silver lining for the Suns was the play of small forward Josh Okogie, who had 25 points.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 116.93 points per game, Indiana hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.41
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Phoenix 112 vs. Indiana 107
- Jan 22, 2022 - Phoenix 113 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 14, 2022 - Phoenix 112 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2021 - Indiana 122 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 09, 2021 - Phoenix 125 vs. Indiana 117
- Aug 06, 2020 - Phoenix 114 vs. Indiana 99
- Jan 22, 2020 - Indiana 112 vs. Phoenix 87
- Jan 15, 2019 - Indiana 131 vs. Phoenix 97
- Nov 27, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. Phoenix 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Indiana 120 vs. Phoenix 97
- Dec 07, 2016 - Indiana 109 vs. Phoenix 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - Phoenix 116 vs. Indiana 96
- Jan 19, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 12, 2016 - Indiana 116 vs. Phoenix 97