How to watch Pacers vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Indiana 6-4; Oklahoma City 4-6

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (both 4-4), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Oklahoma City has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Oklahoma City needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from PG Dennis Schroder, who had 25 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, winning 109-102. Among those leading the charge for Indiana was F Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 4-6. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

Indiana and Oklahoma City both have four wins in their last eight games.