Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Indiana

Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-38; Indiana 26-31

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET April 21 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 109-94. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (18 points) and shooting guard Caris LeVert (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City lost to the Washington Wizards on the road by a decisive 119-107 margin. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and six turnovers.

Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 19 of their 26 home games.

The losses put the Pacers at 26-31 and the Thunder at 20-38. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana enters the matchup with 8.56 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Oklahoma City has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Oklahoma City.