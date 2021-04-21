Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Indiana
Current Records: Oklahoma City 20-38; Indiana 26-31
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will stay at home another game and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET April 21 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between the Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 109-94. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (18 points) and shooting guard Caris LeVert (18 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City lost to the Washington Wizards on the road by a decisive 119-107 margin. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting and six turnovers.
Indiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 19 of their 26 home games.
The losses put the Pacers at 26-31 and the Thunder at 20-38. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indiana enters the matchup with 8.56 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, Oklahoma City has allowed their opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Oklahoma City.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Indiana 107 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Indiana 111 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Mar 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 14, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Dec 13, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Indiana 95
- Oct 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Indiana 93 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Nov 20, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Mar 19, 2016 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Indiana 111
- Feb 19, 2016 - Indiana 101 vs. Oklahoma City 98