Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Indiana

Current Records: Minnesota 29-27; Indiana 19-38

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pacers came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, falling 120-113. Indiana was up 47-28 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from Tyrese Haliburton, who had 23 points and six assists, and small forward Oshae Brissett, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Chicago Bulls this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Timberwolves falling 134-122. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and eight assists in addition to eight boards.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Indiana at 19-38 and Minnesota at 29-27. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Pacers, the Timberwolves rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Minnesota's favor.

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 13 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Indiana

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Achilles)

Isaiah Jackson: Out (Ankle)

Myles Turner: Out (Foot)

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)

Ricky Rubio: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota