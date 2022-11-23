Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Indiana

Current Records: Minnesota 9-8; Indiana 10-6

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will challenge the Indiana Pacers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the game is anything like the Timberwolves' 129-120 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Minnesota has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Miami Heat on Monday. Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami, sneaking past 105-101. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-47 deficit. It was another big night for Minnesota's power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 25 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds.

As for Indiana, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put the hurt on the Orlando Magic with a sharp 123-102 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pacers had established an 86-67 advantage. Their point guard T.J. McConnell looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 19 points and ten assists in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Minnesota is now 9-8 while Indiana sits at 10-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.2 on average. The Pacers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.