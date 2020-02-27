How to watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland @ Indiana

Current Records: Portland 26-33; Indiana 34-24

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.34 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Bragging rights belong to Rip City for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.

Portland received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 118-106 to the Boston Celtics. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trail Blazers and played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Indiana was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Charlotte Hornets 119-80 at home. That looming 39-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Indiana yet this year. Their power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 15 rebounds, and nine dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

Portland is now 26-33 while Indiana sits at 34-24. Indiana is 20-13 after wins this season, and Rip City is 16-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last nine games against Indiana.