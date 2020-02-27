How to watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland @ Indiana

Current Records: Portland 26-33; Indiana 34-24

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.34 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Bragging rights belong to Rip City for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.

Portland received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 118-106 to the Boston Celtics. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for the Trail Blazers and played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Indiana was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Charlotte Hornets 119-80 at home. That looming 39-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Indiana yet this year. Their power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 15 rebounds, and nine dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

Portland is now 26-33 while Indiana sits at 34-24. Indiana is 20-13 after wins this season, and Rip City is 16-16 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: TNT
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last nine games against Indiana.

  • Jan 26, 2020 - Portland 139 vs. Indiana 129
  • Mar 18, 2019 - Portland 106 vs. Indiana 98
  • Oct 29, 2018 - Portland 103 vs. Indiana 93
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Indiana 86
  • Oct 20, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Indiana 96
  • Dec 10, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Portland 111
  • Nov 30, 2016 - Portland 131 vs. Indiana 109
  • Feb 28, 2016 - Portland 111 vs. Indiana 102
  • Dec 03, 2015 - Portland 123 vs. Indiana 111
