How to watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland @ Indiana
Current Records: Portland 26-33; Indiana 34-24
What to Know
This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.34 points per matchup. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Bragging rights belong to the Trail Blazers for now since they're up 8-1 across their past nine matchups.
The contest between Portland and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Portland falling 118-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City and played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Indiana took their game at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 119-80 win over the Charlotte Hornets. That looming 39-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Indiana yet this year. Their power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 15 rebounds, and nine dimes. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.
Portland isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
The Trail Blazers are now 26-33 while Indiana sits at 34-24. Indiana is 20-13 after wins this season, and Rip City is 16-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.75
Odds
The Pacers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won eight out of their last nine games against Indiana.
- Jan 26, 2020 - Portland 139 vs. Indiana 129
- Mar 18, 2019 - Portland 106 vs. Indiana 98
- Oct 29, 2018 - Portland 103 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 18, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Indiana 86
- Oct 20, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Portland 111
- Nov 30, 2016 - Portland 131 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 28, 2016 - Portland 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 03, 2015 - Portland 123 vs. Indiana 111
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Lakers vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Lakers vs. Warriors game 10,000 times.
-
NBA DFS: Feb. 27 lineups, advice, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
That's Pretty Interesting: The new Tatum
Also in this week's notebook: Pat Connaughton tells CBS Sports about his superpower
-
Sixers teetering on brink of disaster
The Sixers bet the house on big names that don't fit alongside their biggest stars, who are...
-
Blazers vs. Pacers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Blazers vs. Pacers game 10,000 times.
-
Jayson Tatum stays hot, makes history
Tatum becomes first player since Shaquille O'Neal to have three straight games of at least...
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game