How to watch Pacers vs. Wizards: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Washington 2-4

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per contest. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Washington strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.83 points per game.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Washington's strategy against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Wizards strolled past Detroit with points to spare, taking the game 115-99. Washington's SF Troy Brown Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 122-120. They were up 35-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Washington's win lifted them to 2-4 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Indiana and Washington both have seven wins in their last 14 games.