How to watch Pacers vs. Wizards: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Washington 2-4
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per contest. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Washington strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.83 points per game.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Washington's strategy against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Wizards strolled past Detroit with points to spare, taking the game 115-99. Washington's SF Troy Brown Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 122-120. They were up 35-20 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Washington's win lifted them to 2-4 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Indiana and Washington both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 107 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 23, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Washington 89
- Dec 10, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Washington 101
- Mar 17, 2018 - Washington 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Mar 04, 2018 - Indiana 98 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 05, 2018 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Feb 16, 2017 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 10, 2017 - Washington 112 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 28, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 19, 2016 - Indiana 107 vs. Washington 105
- Mar 05, 2016 - Indiana 100 vs. Washington 99
- Jan 15, 2016 - Washington 118 vs. Indiana 104
- Nov 24, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Washington 106
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Trae Young dominates in Hawks return
Young led the Hawks past the Spurs on Tuesday night with a 28-point second half
-
LeBron makes triple-double history
LeBron is the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles
-
Bulls blow 19-point lead, save cover
Chandler Hutchison scored five meaningless points in the final minute to break the hearts of...
-
Hayward dominates Cavs, shows he's back
Hayward put up a career-high 39 points and shot 17-of-20 from the field
-
Trae Young puts nasty crossover on Spurs
Aldridge got switched onto Young on the perimeter, and it was time to dance
-
Gasol says NBA has lost 'beauty, purity'
Gasol thinks that there is too much emphasis placed on speed in the league today
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans