How to watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Cleveland 17-41; New Orleans 25-33

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Cavaliers will take on New Orleans on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Cleveland isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 108-94. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 28 points.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 118-109. Point guard Jrue Holiday wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pelicans and picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 11-point finish.

Cleveland is now 17-41 while New Orleans sits at 25-33. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.