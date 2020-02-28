How to watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Cleveland 17-41; New Orleans 25-33
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Cavaliers will take on New Orleans on the road at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Cleveland isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, taking their matchup 108-94. Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 28 points.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 118-109. Point guard Jrue Holiday wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pelicans and picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-19, 11-point finish.
Cleveland is now 17-41 while New Orleans sits at 25-33. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.50
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Jan 28, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Cleveland 111
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Orleans 140 vs. Cleveland 124
- Jan 05, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 30, 2018 - Cleveland 107 vs. New Orleans 102
- Oct 28, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Cleveland 101
- Jan 23, 2017 - New Orleans 124 vs. Cleveland 122
- Jan 02, 2017 - Cleveland 90 vs. New Orleans 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Cleveland 99 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 04, 2015 - New Orleans 114 vs. Cleveland 108
