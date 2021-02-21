Who's Playing
Boston @ New Orleans
Current Records: Boston 15-14; New Orleans 12-17
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The Celtics should still be feeling good after a win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Boston and the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 121-109 victory at home. Boston can attribute much of their success to point guard Kemba Walker, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points, six assists and five boards.
Meanwhile, the game between New Orleans and the Phoenix Suns this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Pelicans falling 132-114. The losing side was boosted by point guard Lonzo Ball, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 21 points and 12 dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 15-14 against the spread.
New Orleans' loss took them down to 12-17 while Boston's win pulled them up to 15-14. Allowing an average of 115.10 points per game, the Pelicans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
