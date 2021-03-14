Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-14; New Orleans 16-22

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 14 of 2019. New Orleans has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET March 14 at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per game.

New Orleans took their contest at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 116-82 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-48. Small forward Brandon Ingram was the offensive standout of the contest for New Orleans, picking up 28 points in addition to seven boards. Ingram's performance made up for a slower game against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, everything went Los Angeles' way against the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday as they made off with a 130-104 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Clippers had established a 104-68 advantage. It was another big night for their small forward Kawhi Leonard, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Pelicans to 16-22 and Los Angeles to 25-14. Both New Orleans and Los Angeles have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FSN Prime Ticket

FSN Prime Ticket Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.