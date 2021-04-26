Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ New Orleans
Current Records: Los Angeles 43-19; New Orleans 26-34
What to Know
This Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.07 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, New Orleans now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Pelicans lost a heartbreaker to the San Antonio Spurs when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. New Orleans fell just short of San Antonio by a score of 110-108. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but New Orleans had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Rockets this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win. The Clippers' shooting guard Paul George did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds.
The Pelicans took their game against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 135-115 score. Will New Orleans repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -118
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 14, 2021 - New Orleans 135 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Jan 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 18, 2020 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 130
- Nov 24, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 14, 2019 - New Orleans 132 vs. Los Angeles 127
- Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Dec 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New Orleans 126
- Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 133 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jan 10, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 31, 2015 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 111 vs. New Orleans 90