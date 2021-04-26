Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-19; New Orleans 26-34

What to Know

This Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.07 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, New Orleans now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Pelicans lost a heartbreaker to the San Antonio Spurs when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. New Orleans fell just short of San Antonio by a score of 110-108. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but New Orleans had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Zion Williamson, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Houston Rockets this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win. The Clippers' shooting guard Paul George did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pelicans took their game against Los Angeles in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 135-115 score. Will New Orleans repeat their success, or does Los Angeles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -118

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against New Orleans.