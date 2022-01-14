Through 1 Quarter

The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 31-14 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer. Los Angeles has enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. and shooting guard Eric Bledsoe. The former has five points, while the latter has three points.

This is the first time New Orleans has been ahead going into the second quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New Orleans

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-21; New Orleans 15-26

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 13 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Los Angeles sidestepped the Denver Nuggets for an 87-85 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 41-28 deficit. Small forward Amir Coffey was the offensive standout of the game for the Clippers, picking up 18 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. It was another big night for New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and nine assists.

Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles is now 21-21 while the Pelicans sit at 15-26. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Clippers are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.7 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 43.70% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for New Orleans

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles