How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 2-8; L.A. Clippers 7-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. The L.A. Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to New Orleans' court at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the L.A. Clippers in their past three games, so New Orleans might be catching them at a good time.
The Clippers came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 102-93. PG Patrick Beverley had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to Houston. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of C Derrick Favors, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards.
The L.A. Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers come into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.9. Less enviably, the Pelicans are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25.2 on average. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
Series History
New Orleans and L.A. Clippers both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 14, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. L.A. Clippers 117
- Dec 03, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 129 vs. New Orleans 126
- Oct 23, 2018 - New Orleans 116 vs. L.A. Clippers 109
- Apr 09, 2018 - New Orleans 113 vs. L.A. Clippers 100
- Mar 06, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. L.A. Clippers 116
- Jan 28, 2018 - L.A. Clippers 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Nov 11, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. L.A. Clippers 103
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Orleans 102 vs. L.A. Clippers 98
- Dec 10, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 133 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 02, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 114 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 20, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. L.A. Clippers 105
- Jan 10, 2016 - L.A. Clippers 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 31, 2015 - L.A. Clippers 95 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 27, 2015 - L.A. Clippers 111 vs. New Orleans 90
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Mavericks vs. Knicks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Mavericks vs. Knicks on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Optimal NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 14 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Nuggets vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Nuggets vs. Nets on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
LeBron takes dig at Warriors' 2015 title
LeBron was asked if it was weird seeing the Warriors decimated by so many injuries
-
Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Heat vs. Cavaliers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Russ wrong about Beverley's D vs. Harden
As Rasheed Wallace might say, the tape don't lie
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans