How to watch Pelicans vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 2-8; L.A. Clippers 7-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (both 7-7), but not for long. The L.A. Clippers' road trip will continue as they head to New Orleans' court at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the L.A. Clippers in their past three games, so New Orleans might be catching them at a good time.

The Clippers came up short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, falling 102-93. PG Patrick Beverley had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-116 to Houston. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of C Derrick Favors, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 boards.

The L.A. Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers come into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.9. Less enviably, the Pelicans are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25.2 on average. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

Series History

New Orleans and L.A. Clippers both have seven wins in their last 14 games.