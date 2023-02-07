Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New Orleans
Current Records: Atlanta 27-27; New Orleans 28-27
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-10 against the Atlanta Hawks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Pelicans will play host again and welcome Atlanta to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. If the game is anything like the Hawks' 124-121 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
A well-balanced attack led New Orleans over the Sacramento Kings every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. New Orleans took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 136-104 victory over Sacramento. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 104-76 advantage. Small forward Trey Murphy III was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Pelicans, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Hawks were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 128-108 walloping at the Denver Nuggets' hands. Atlanta's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 28-27 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 27-27. Allowing an average of 116.54 points per game, the Hawks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Atlanta have won ten out of their last 13 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 05, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 20, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Atlanta 112
- Oct 27, 2021 - Atlanta 102 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 06, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. New Orleans 107
- Apr 02, 2021 - Atlanta 126 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 26, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 10, 2019 - Atlanta 128 vs. New Orleans 116
- Jan 17, 2018 - Atlanta 94 vs. New Orleans 93
- Nov 13, 2017 - New Orleans 106 vs. Atlanta 105
- Jan 05, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. New Orleans 94
- Nov 22, 2016 - New Orleans 112 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. New Orleans 98
- Nov 06, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. New Orleans 115