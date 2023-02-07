Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New Orleans

Current Records: Atlanta 27-27; New Orleans 28-27

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-10 against the Atlanta Hawks since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. The Pelicans will play host again and welcome Atlanta to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. If the game is anything like the Hawks' 124-121 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

A well-balanced attack led New Orleans over the Sacramento Kings every single quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. New Orleans took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 136-104 victory over Sacramento. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 104-76 advantage. Small forward Trey Murphy III was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Pelicans, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 128-108 walloping at the Denver Nuggets' hands. Atlanta's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 28-27 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 27-27. Allowing an average of 116.54 points per game, the Hawks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 13 games against New Orleans.