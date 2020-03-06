How to watch Pelicans vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ New Orleans

Current Records: Miami 40-22; New Orleans 26-36

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Heat are cruising in on a four-game winning streak while New Orleans is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, sneaking past 116-113. Miami relied on the efforts of point guard Goran Dragic, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points and nine dimes, and shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who shot 9-for-12 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Speaking of close games: New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 127-123. The losing side was boosted by point guard Lonzo Ball, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with six assists.

Miami's win lifted them to 40-22 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 26-36. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.