How to watch Pelicans vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Miami @ New Orleans
Current Records: Miami 40-22; New Orleans 26-36
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Heat are cruising in on a four-game winning streak while New Orleans is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, sneaking past 116-113. Miami relied on the efforts of point guard Goran Dragic, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 25 points and nine dimes, and shooting guard Duncan Robinson, who shot 9-for-12 from downtown and finished with 27 points.
Speaking of close games: New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 127-123. The losing side was boosted by point guard Lonzo Ball, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with six assists.
Miami's win lifted them to 40-22 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 26-36. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if New Orleans bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last nine games against New Orleans.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. New Orleans 94
- Dec 16, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. New Orleans 96
- Nov 30, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. New Orleans 101
- Feb 23, 2018 - New Orleans 124 vs. Miami 123
- Dec 23, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 15, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2016 - New Orleans 91 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 22, 2016 - Miami 113 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 25, 2015 - Miami 94 vs. New Orleans 88
