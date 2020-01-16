How to watch Pelicans vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Pelicans vs. Jazz basketball game

Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 28-12; New Orleans 15-26

What to Know

On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.93 points per game. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 117-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (63) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 118-107. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds, and SF Joe Ingles, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 15-26 and Utah to 28-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when New Orleans and Utah clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.

  • Jan 06, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 126
  • Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120
  • Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
  • Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
  • Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
  • Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
  • Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
  • Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
  • Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
  • Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
  • Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
  • Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
  • Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
  • Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
  • Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87
