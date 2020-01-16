How to watch Pelicans vs. Jazz: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah @ New Orleans

Current Records: Utah 28-12; New Orleans 15-26

What to Know

On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.93 points per game. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 117-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (63) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Utah strolled past the Brooklyn Nets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 118-107. Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds, and SF Joe Ingles, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 27 points. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Gobert.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 15-26 and Utah to 28-12. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when New Orleans and Utah clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New Orleans.