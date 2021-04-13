Who's Playing

Sacramento @ New Orleans

Current Records: Sacramento 22-31; New Orleans 24-29

What to Know

This Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET April 12 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, winning 116-109. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 38 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Sacramento lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 128-112 margin. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and eight assists.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 24-29 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 22-31. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pelicans slightly, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.

Feb 01, 2021 - Sacramento 118 vs. New Orleans 109

Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123

Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106

Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125

Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115

Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129

Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118

Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117

Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129

Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101

Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103

Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109

Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106

Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89

Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99

Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94

Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108

Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112

Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105

Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97

Injury Report for New Orleans

James Nunnally: Out (Not Injury Related)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Hip)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out (Ankle)

Josh Hart: Out (Thumb)

Injury Report for Sacramento