Who's Playing
Sacramento @ New Orleans
Current Records: Sacramento 22-31; New Orleans 24-29
What to Know
This Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET April 12 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, winning 116-109. It was another big night for New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson, who had 38 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, Sacramento lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 128-112 margin. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and eight assists.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 24-29 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 22-31. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Kings bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Pelicans slightly, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 01, 2021 - Sacramento 118 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 17, 2021 - New Orleans 128 vs. Sacramento 123
- Aug 11, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. New Orleans 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Sacramento 140 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 04, 2020 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New Orleans 133 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 28, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Sacramento 118
- Dec 23, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 19, 2018 - New Orleans 149 vs. Sacramento 129
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 101
- Jan 30, 2018 - Sacramento 114 vs. New Orleans 103
- Dec 08, 2017 - Sacramento 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Oct 26, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 31, 2017 - New Orleans 117 vs. Sacramento 89
- Feb 12, 2017 - Sacramento 105 vs. New Orleans 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Sacramento 102 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 16, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Sacramento 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - New Orleans 115 vs. Sacramento 112
- Jan 28, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Sacramento 105
- Jan 13, 2016 - New Orleans 109 vs. Sacramento 97
Injury Report for New Orleans
- James Nunnally: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Lonzo Ball: Out (Hip)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out (Ankle)
- Josh Hart: Out (Thumb)
Injury Report for Sacramento
- Marvin Bagley III: Out (Hand)