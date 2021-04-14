Who's Playing

New York @ New Orleans

Current Records: New York 28-27; New Orleans 25-29

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

New York didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday as they won 111-96. The Knicks' power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans beat the Sacramento Kings 117-110 on Monday. It was another big night for the Pelicans' small forward Brandon Ingram, who had 34 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

The wins brought New York up to 28-27 and New Orleans to 25-29. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them first in the league. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against New York.