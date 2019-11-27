How to watch Pelicans vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 6-11; Los Angeles 15-2

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.41 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116 points per game.

The Pelicans have to be aching after a bruising 134-109 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. New Orleans was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

As for Los Angeles, the Lakers have more to be thankful for after their contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over San Antonio on Monday, winning 114-104. SF LeBron James was the offensive standout of the game for the Lakers, as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 dimes.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 15-2 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, the Lakers enter the matchup with only 103.2 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

New Orleans and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.