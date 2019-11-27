How to watch Pelicans vs. Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pelicans vs. Lakers basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 6-11; Los Angeles 15-2
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.41 points per matchup. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116 points per game.
The Pelicans have to be aching after a bruising 134-109 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. New Orleans was surely aware of their 13-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
As for Los Angeles, the Lakers have more to be thankful for after their contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over San Antonio on Monday, winning 114-104. SF LeBron James was the offensive standout of the game for the Lakers, as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 dimes.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 15-2 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-11. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pelicans are stumbling into the contest with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.4 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, the Lakers enter the matchup with only 103.2 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. So the New Orleans squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. New Orleans 102
- Feb 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 125 vs. New Orleans 119
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Dec 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - New Orleans 128 vs. Los Angeles 125
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Orleans 139 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Oct 22, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Apr 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 05, 2017 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 29, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 126 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 08, 2016 - New Orleans 110 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Feb 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. New Orleans 96
- Jan 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 95 vs. New Orleans 91
