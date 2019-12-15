How to watch Pelicans vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Orlando @ New Orleans

Current Records: Orlando 11-14; New Orleans 6-20

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.69 points per game in their game on Sunday. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with 11 consecutive losses for New Orleans and three for Orlando.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 116-109 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers last week. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 32 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Orlando found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 130-107 punch to the gut against the Houston Rockets last Friday. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Evan Fournier, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, and PF Aaron Gordon, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Orlando have won six out of their last eight games against New Orleans.