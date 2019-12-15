How to watch Pelicans vs. Magic: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Orlando @ New Orleans
Current Records: Orlando 11-14; New Orleans 6-20
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.69 points per game in their game on Sunday. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with 11 consecutive losses for New Orleans and three for Orlando.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Pelicans had to settle for a 116-109 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers last week. New Orleans' loss came about despite a quality game from SF Brandon Ingram, who had 32 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Orlando found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 130-107 punch to the gut against the Houston Rockets last Friday. Orlando's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SF Evan Fournier, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, and PF Aaron Gordon, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.
New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Orlando have won six out of their last eight games against New Orleans.
- Mar 20, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. New Orleans 96
- Feb 12, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. New Orleans 88
- Dec 22, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Orlando 97
- Oct 30, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. New Orleans 99
- Jan 18, 2017 - New Orleans 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Nov 16, 2016 - Orlando 89 vs. New Orleans 82
- Dec 28, 2015 - Orlando 104 vs. New Orleans 89
- Nov 03, 2015 - Orlando 103 vs. New Orleans 94
