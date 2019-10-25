How to watch Pelicans vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Dallas (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 0-1; Dallas 1-0

Last Season Records: New Orleans 33-49; Dallas 33-49

What to Know

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between Dallas and New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. If the contest is anything like New Orleans' 129-125 win from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Dallas gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 108-100. Among those leading the charge for the Mavericks was SF Luka Doncic, who had 34 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, depite a solid game beyond the arc (42.22% for 19 threes), New Orleans couldn't get the better of Toronto on Tuesday. New Orleans fell to Toronto 130-122. The result was a vexing reminder to New Orleans of the 127-104 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head March 8th.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 1-0 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans were third best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.4 on average. Less enviably, the Mavericks could only manage to knock down 44.70% of their shots, making them fourth worst in the league in field goal percentage. The good news for the Mavericks, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 16 games against Dallas.