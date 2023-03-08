Who's Playing

Dallas @ New Orleans

Current Records: Dallas 34-32; New Orleans 31-34

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Dallas and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. Averaging 125.25 points in their past four games, the Mavericks' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so New Orleans better be ready for a challenge.

It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Dallas and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, but Dallas stepped up in the second half for a 120-116 win. It was another big night for Dallas' point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 33 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. Uncle Drew's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but the Pelicans were not quite the Sacramento Kings' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. New Orleans lost to the Kings on the road by a decisive 123-108 margin. Despite the loss, New Orleans had strong showings from center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and small forward Trey Murphy III, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Dallas is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 14-28-3 against the spread when favored.

Dallas is now 34-32 while New Orleans sits at 31-34. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mavericks enter the contest with only 6.3 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Pelicans come into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.52. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won 17 out of their last 30 games against New Orleans.