Who's Playing

Dallas @ New Orleans

Current Records: Dallas 1-1; New Orleans 2-1

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.

The Pelicans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 122-121. New Orleans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Dallas at home against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday as the squad secured a 137-96 win. With Dallas ahead 64-36 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists in addition to seven boards.

Dallas' victory lifted them to 1-1 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Pelicans and the Mavericks will really light up the scoreboard Tuesday.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 15 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.