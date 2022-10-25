Who's Playing
Dallas @ New Orleans
Current Records: Dallas 1-1; New Orleans 2-1
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Dallas likes a good challenge.
The Pelicans fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 122-121. New Orleans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of shooting guard CJ McCollum, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Dallas at home against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday as the squad secured a 137-96 win. With Dallas ahead 64-36 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten assists in addition to seven boards.
Dallas' victory lifted them to 1-1 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 2-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Pelicans and the Mavericks will really light up the scoreboard Tuesday.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Dallas have won 15 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 03, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 01, 2021 - Dallas 139 vs. New Orleans 107
- Nov 08, 2021 - Dallas 108 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 12, 2021 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Dallas 103
- Feb 12, 2021 - Dallas 143 vs. New Orleans 130
- Mar 04, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 123
- Dec 07, 2019 - Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98