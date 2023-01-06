Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ New Orleans
Current Records: Brooklyn 25-13; New Orleans 24-14
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Wednesday as they won 119-108. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 28 points and six dimes.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 121-112. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Durant, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points and five assists.
The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.
New Orleans' victory brought them up to 24-14 while Brooklyn's loss pulled them down to 25-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.5 on average. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 51.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.79
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Oct 19, 2022 - New Orleans 130 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Jan 15, 2022 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New Orleans 105
- Nov 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New Orleans 112
- Apr 20, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. New Orleans 129
- Apr 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 139 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 17, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. New Orleans 101
- Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125
- Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121
- Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128
- Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114
- Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103