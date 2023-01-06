Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-13; New Orleans 24-14

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home on Wednesday as they won 119-108. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 28 points and six dimes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, falling 121-112. Brooklyn's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Durant, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 44 points and five assists.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans' victory brought them up to 24-14 while Brooklyn's loss pulled them down to 25-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.5 on average. The Nets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with a 51.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.79

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won eight out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.