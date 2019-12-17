How to watch Pelicans vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

How to watch Pelicans vs. Nets basketball game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-12; New Orleans 6-21

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per game in their game on Tuesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are limping into the matchup on a 12-game losing streak.

New Orleans received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 130-119 to the Orlando Magic. The losing side was boosted by G Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and eight assists.

A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the Philadelphia 76ers every single quarter on their way to victory. Brooklyn took their contest against Philadelphia on Sunday by a conclusive 109-89 score. PG Spencer Dinwiddie (24 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. That makes it three consecutive games in which C DeAndre Jordan has had at least 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 14-12 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-21. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.

  • Nov 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 135 vs. New Orleans 125
  • Jan 02, 2019 - Brooklyn 126 vs. New Orleans 121
  • Oct 26, 2018 - New Orleans 117 vs. Brooklyn 115
  • Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 138 vs. Brooklyn 128
  • Dec 27, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Brooklyn 113
  • Jan 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 143 vs. New Orleans 114
  • Jan 12, 2017 - New Orleans 104 vs. Brooklyn 95
  • Apr 03, 2016 - New Orleans 106 vs. Brooklyn 87
  • Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Brooklyn 103
