How to watch Pelicans vs. Nets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Brooklyn @ New Orleans

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-12; New Orleans 6-21

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.07 points per game in their game on Tuesday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are limping into the matchup on a 12-game losing streak.

New Orleans received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 130-119 to the Orlando Magic. The losing side was boosted by G Jrue Holiday, who had 29 points and eight assists.

A well-balanced attack led Brooklyn over the Philadelphia 76ers every single quarter on their way to victory. Brooklyn took their contest against Philadelphia on Sunday by a conclusive 109-89 score. PG Spencer Dinwiddie (24 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn. That makes it three consecutive games in which C DeAndre Jordan has had at least 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 14-12 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 6-21. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Pelicans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

New Orleans have won six out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.