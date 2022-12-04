Who's Playing
Denver @ New Orleans
Current Records: Denver 14-8; New Orleans 14-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Smoothie King Center. If the game is anything like Denver's 138-130 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 117-99 victory on the road. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, falling 117-109. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, ten boards, and eight dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 14-8 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 14-8. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 14 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.
