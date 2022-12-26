Who's Playing

Indiana @ New Orleans

Current Records: Indiana 17-16; New Orleans 20-12

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.24 points per game before their contest Monday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Smoothie King Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Pacers were expected to lose against the Miami Heat this past Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Indiana skirted by Miami 111-108 thanks to a clutch deep three from point guard Tyrese Haliburton with 0:02 remaining. Haliburton had a stellar game for Indiana as he shot 10-for-16 from downtown and finished with 43 points and seven dimes.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but New Orleans ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 128-125 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Small forward Trey Murphy III and power forward Jaxson Hayes were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and five boards and the latter had 21 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Indiana up to 17-16 and the Pelicans to 20-12. Indiana is 7-9 after wins this season, New Orleans 11-8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.