How to watch Pelicans vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pelicans vs. Rockets basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 2-7; Houston 6-3
What to Know
The Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.67 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Houston strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.11 points per game.
Houston's and Chicago's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Rockets turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. Houston took their game against Chicago by a conclusive 117-94 score. Among those leading the charge for Houston was SG James Harden, who shot 9 for 19 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 42 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 47 turnovers, New Orleans took down the Charlotte Hornets 115-110.
The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
Their wins bumped the Rockets to 6-3 and New Orleans to 2-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets enter the matchup with 120.1 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Pelicans are stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 122.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rockets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Over/Under: 245
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.
- Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101
