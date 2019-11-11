How to watch Pelicans vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 2-7; Houston 6-3

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.67 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Houston strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 120.11 points per game.

Houston's and Chicago's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Rockets turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. Houston took their game against Chicago by a conclusive 117-94 score. Among those leading the charge for Houston was SG James Harden, who shot 9 for 19 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 42 points, ten boards, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 47 turnovers, New Orleans took down the Charlotte Hornets 115-110.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 6-3 and New Orleans to 2-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets enter the matchup with 120.1 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Pelicans are stumbling into the game with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 122.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Rockets are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Over/Under: 245

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.