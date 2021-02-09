Who's Playing
Houston @ New Orleans
Current Records: Houston 11-12; New Orleans 10-12
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, winning 118-109. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 29 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Houston's and the Charlotte Hornets' contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 55-34 in the second half. The Rockets ended up on the wrong side of a painful 119-94 walloping at the Hornets' hands. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of shooting guard David Nwaba, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, New Orleans lost to Houston at home by a decisive 126-112 margin. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Houston have won 15 out of their last 21 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 30, 2021 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 112
- Feb 02, 2020 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 109
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 127 vs. Houston 112
- Nov 11, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Oct 26, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2019 - Houston 113 vs. New Orleans 90
- Jan 29, 2019 - New Orleans 121 vs. Houston 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 104
- Oct 17, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 24, 2018 - Houston 114 vs. New Orleans 91
- Mar 17, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 26, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 11, 2017 - Houston 130 vs. New Orleans 123
- Mar 24, 2017 - Houston 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 17, 2017 - New Orleans 128 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 23, 2017 - Houston 129 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Houston 122 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 02, 2016 - Houston 100 vs. New Orleans 95
- Jan 25, 2016 - Houston 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Dec 26, 2015 - New Orleans 110 vs. Houston 108
- Dec 02, 2015 - Houston 108 vs. New Orleans 101