Who's Playing

Houston @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston 11-12; New Orleans 10-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. New Orleans will be strutting in after a victory while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, winning 118-109. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and power forward Zion Williamson, who had 29 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Houston's and the Charlotte Hornets' contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 55-34 in the second half. The Rockets ended up on the wrong side of a painful 119-94 walloping at the Hornets' hands. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of shooting guard David Nwaba, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Pelicans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, New Orleans lost to Houston at home by a decisive 126-112 margin. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won 15 out of their last 21 games against New Orleans.