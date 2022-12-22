Who's Playing
San Antonio @ New Orleans
Current Records: San Antonio 10-20; New Orleans 18-12
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since March 26th. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Smoothie King Center. San Antonio isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Spurs didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road on Monday as they won 124-105. San Antonio's shooting guard Devin Vassell was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 26 points and five dimes.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 128-119. Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of center Jonas Valanciunas, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 18 boards along with five assists.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 10-20 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 18-12. Allowing an average of 119.53 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.89
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 17 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 02, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 23, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 26, 2022 - San Antonio 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 18, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 12, 2021 - San Antonio 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Apr 24, 2021 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 27, 2021 - San Antonio 117 vs. New Orleans 114
- Dec 27, 2020 - New Orleans 98 vs. San Antonio 95
- Aug 09, 2020 - San Antonio 122 vs. New Orleans 113
- Jan 22, 2020 - San Antonio 121 vs. New Orleans 117
- Feb 02, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. New Orleans 114
- Nov 19, 2018 - New Orleans 140 vs. San Antonio 126
- Nov 03, 2018 - San Antonio 109 vs. New Orleans 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 28, 2018 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 116
- Nov 22, 2017 - New Orleans 107 vs. San Antonio 90
- Mar 03, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. New Orleans 98
- Jan 27, 2017 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 18, 2016 - San Antonio 113 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 29, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. New Orleans 79
- Mar 30, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New Orleans 92
- Mar 03, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. New Orleans 86
- Feb 03, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. New Orleans 97
- Nov 20, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. San Antonio 90