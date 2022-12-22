Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New Orleans

Current Records: San Antonio 10-20; New Orleans 18-12

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since March 26th. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Smoothie King Center. San Antonio isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Spurs didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road on Monday as they won 124-105. San Antonio's shooting guard Devin Vassell was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 26 points and five dimes.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, falling 128-119. Despite the defeat, New Orleans got a solid performance out of center Jonas Valanciunas, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 18 boards along with five assists.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 10-20 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 18-12. Allowing an average of 119.53 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.89

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 17 out of their last 28 games against New Orleans.