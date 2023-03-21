Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New Orleans

Current Records: San Antonio 19-52; New Orleans 34-37

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. San Antonio and New Orleans will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.08 points per matchup.

San Antonio netted a 126-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. San Antonio was down 83-61 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Shooting guard Devin Vassell was the offensive standout of the contest for San Antonio, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, winning 117-107. It was another big night for New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum, who had 26 points and five assists along with six boards.

The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 19-52 and New Orleans to 34-37. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 11-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 17 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.