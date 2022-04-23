Who's Playing

After three games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 22 at Smoothie King Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

New Orleans is hoping for another victory. They enjoyed a cozy 125-114 win over Phoenix on Tuesday. Small forward Brandon Ingram had a stellar game for the Pelicans as he almost posted a triple-double on 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

New Orleans' win brought them up to 1-1 while Phoenix's defeat pulled them down to an identical 1-1. New Orleans is 17-21 after wins this season, and the Suns are 14-4 after losses.

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.

