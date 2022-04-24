Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 2-1; New Orleans 1-2

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are on the road again Sunday and play against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET April 24 at Smoothie King Center. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Suns are hoping for another win. They came out on top in a nail-biter against New Orleans this past Friday, sneaking past 114-111. Phoenix's point guard Chris Paul was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 28 points and 14 dimes. That's the fifth consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least ten assists.

Phoenix is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Sacramento Kings April 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.