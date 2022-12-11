Who's Playing
Phoenix @ New Orleans
Current Records: Phoenix 16-10; New Orleans 17-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (16-16), but not for long. New Orleans will be playing at home against the Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. New Orleans is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. New Orleans captured a comfortable 128-117 victory. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 35 points in addition to seven boards.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 17-8 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 16-10. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.15
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans and Phoenix both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.
- Dec 09, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Oct 28, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 28, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. New Orleans 109
- Apr 26, 2022 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 97
- Apr 24, 2022 - New Orleans 118 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 22, 2022 - Phoenix 114 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 19, 2022 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 114
- Apr 17, 2022 - Phoenix 110 vs. New Orleans 99
- Mar 15, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. New Orleans 115
- Feb 25, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jan 04, 2022 - Phoenix 123 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 02, 2021 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 19, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. New Orleans 114
- Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116