Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 16-10; New Orleans 17-8

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (16-16), but not for long. New Orleans will be playing at home against the Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. New Orleans is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Phoenix is out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Friday. New Orleans captured a comfortable 128-117 victory. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 35 points in addition to seven boards.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 17-8 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 16-10. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.15

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans and Phoenix both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.